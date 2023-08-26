(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals lost by a combined 27-3 score on Saturday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (41-90): The Royals were routed 15-2 by the Mariners (73-56). Kansas City allowed seven runs in the third and at least one in every inning between the third and eighth frames. Drew Waters homered for the Royals while Maikel Garcia doubled in a run. Jordan Lyles (3-15) gave up seven runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four. In all, the Kansas City staff gave up seven home runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (56-74): The St. Louis Cardinals were crushed by Philadelphia (71-58), 12-1. The Cardinals had just three hits, including a solo home run by Luken Baker. Tyler O’Neill and Tommy Edman both singled behind Dakota Hudson (5-1), who allowed five runs on six hits and five walks to take his first loss.