(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both routed on Friday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (51-76): The Royals took a 13-5 loss to the San Diego Padres (69-58). Nick Pratto smacked his fourth home run among two hits and drove in two for the Kansas City offense while Salvador Perez added two hits and two RBI of his own. Nicky Lopez and Bobby Witt Jr. also had two-hit games. Kris Bubic (2-9) threw four innings and allowed six runs to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (72-54): The Cardinals were smacked by the Atlanta Braves (79-48), 11-4. Tyler O’Neill hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, and Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman all had two hits each for St. Louis in the loss. Jose Quintana (4-6) worked five innings, struck out three and gave up four runs — two earned — on seven hits.