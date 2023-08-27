(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both dropped games in MLB on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals (56-75): The Cardinals dropped another to the Phillies (72-58), 3-0. St. Louis had just two hits, including one double each from Tommy Edman and Paul Goldschmidt. Drew Rom (0-2) pitched well in his second career start, giving up two runs on five hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and gave up one home run. John King and James Naile both had scoreless relief appearances.
Kansas City Royals (41-91): The Kansas City Royals took a tight 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners (74-56). The Royals got their only two runs on a two-run home run from Nelson Velazquez in the eighth inning. Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt Jr., Michael Massey and Matt Duffy also added one single each. Alec Marsh (0-7) struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. Collin Snider, Austin Cox and John McMillon all had scoreless relief appearances, combining for 2 1/3 innings and three strikeouts.