(KMAland) -- The Cardinals won with a walk-off walk while the Royals lost a one-run game in MLB action on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (51-77): The Royals scored three runs in the first inning, but that was all in a 4-3 loss to the Padres (70-58). Hunter Dozier had two hits and drove in one, and Nick Pratto posted a double and drove in two to lead the Kansas City offense. Daniel Lynch (4-9) struck out six in five innings and gave up four runs on nine hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (73-54): The Cardinals went for two runs in the bottom of the ninth, using two hits, two walks and a hit batter to rally for a 6-5 win over the Braves (79-49). Tyler O’Neill took a five-pitch walk with the bases loaded to walk in the winning run. Nolan Arenado was 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, and Andrew Knizner hit a two-run home run of his own. Jordan Montgomery gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings. Ryan Helsley (8-1) was the winning pitcher with a shutout ninth.