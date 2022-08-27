Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.