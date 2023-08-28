KMAland Baseball logo

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both struggled mightily offensively in losses Monday in MLB.

St. Louis Cardinals (56-76): The Cardinals offense continued its woeful ways in a 4-1 loss to the Padres (62-70). St. Louis had just four hits on the night, including an eighth-inning home run from Paul Goldschmidt, who finished with two of the team’s four hits. Jordan Walker had the other two. Adam Wainwright (3-10) allowed just one run on eight hits and three walks, but he took the loss. 

Kansas City Royals (41-92): The Royals had just two hits in a 5-0 loss to the Pirates (59-73). MJ Melendez and Drew Waters both singled for Kansas City in the defeat. Zack Greinke (1-13) allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss. Tucker Davidson and Carlos Hernandez both had scoreless relief appearances in the loss.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.