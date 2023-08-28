(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both struggled mightily offensively in losses Monday in MLB.
St. Louis Cardinals (56-76): The Cardinals offense continued its woeful ways in a 4-1 loss to the Padres (62-70). St. Louis had just four hits on the night, including an eighth-inning home run from Paul Goldschmidt, who finished with two of the team’s four hits. Jordan Walker had the other two. Adam Wainwright (3-10) allowed just one run on eight hits and three walks, but he took the loss.
Kansas City Royals (41-92): The Royals had just two hits in a 5-0 loss to the Pirates (59-73). MJ Melendez and Drew Waters both singled for Kansas City in the defeat. Zack Greinke (1-13) allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss. Tucker Davidson and Carlos Hernandez both had scoreless relief appearances in the loss.