(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both victorious in MLB action on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (52-77): The Royals put up a season-best in runs to take a 15-7 victory over the Padres (70-59). Hunter Dozier led with four hits while Michael A. Taylor hit a leadoff home run among three hits and drove in four runs. Salvador Perez also went deep and had two singles while driving in two and scoring twice. Drew Waters, Nicky Lopez and Sebastian Rivero also had two hits each, and Nick Pratto had a double with three RBI. Jonathan Heasley (2-7) struck out seven and gave up four runs on four hits in five innings to get the win.
St. Louis Cardinals (74-54): Tommy Edman’s home run tied it, Tyler O’Neill’s put them ahead and the Cardinals beat the Braves (79-50), 6-3. O’Neill’s three-run shot completed an eighth-inning rally that started with a solo shot from Tommy Edman. Lars Nootbaar also hit a home run, breaking up Jake Odorizzi’s no-hit bid in the sixth inning. Adam Wainwright struck out four and gave up two runs on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings, and Ryan Helsley (9-1) grabbed the win despite giving up a three-run home run. Giovanny Gallegos worked the ninth for his 13th save.