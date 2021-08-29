(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both took care of business on Saturday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (59-70): Salvador Perez and Whit Merrfield both hit home runs and combined on three hits and three RBI in a 4-2 win for Kansas CIty. Nicky Lopez addled three hits, and Cam Gallagher also had a two-hit day. Daniel Lynch struck out four and gave up up just one run in 4 2/3 innings. Joel Payamps threw 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief to get the win, and Scott Barlow nabbed his 10th save.
St. Louis Cardinals (66-62): Tommy Edman and Edmundo Sosa led the Cardinals with four hits each in a 13-0 win over Pittsburgh. Sosa had two triples and drove in five runs while Dylan Carlson had a home run among two hits, two RBI and two runs. Adam Wainwright threw seven shutout innings with three hits allowed and five strikeouts to move to 13-7.