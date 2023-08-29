Tommy Edman
Photo: MLB

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were walk-off winners while the Royals bullpen spoiled another brilliant start from Cole Ragans on Tuesday in MLB.

St. Louis Cardinals (57-76): Tommy Edman delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th to lift the Cardinals to a 6-5 win over the Padres (62-71). Willson Contreras provided pop throughout the game with two home runs, three RBI and three runs, and Paul Goldschmidt had a solid two-hit, two-walk game and scored the winning run. Zach Thompson went four innings and allowed three runs — two earned — while JoJo Romero pitched two shutout innings with three strikeouts to move to 4-1. 

Kansas City Royals (41-92): The Royals bullpen spoiled another brilliant Cole Ragans start in a 6-3 loss to the Pirates (59-73). Ragans went seven shutout innings, striking out nine, walking one and giving up just three hits. However, Austin Cox gave up one run in two-thirds of an inning, Carlos Hernandez (1-9) gave up another in one-third and Steven Cruz allowed four in two-thirds of an inning. Freddy Fermin had two hits and two RBI, and Drew Waters drove in one run for Kansas City. 

