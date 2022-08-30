(Cincinnati) -- The St. Louis Cardinals (75-54) had little trouble with the Cincinnati Reds (50-77) Monday evening in a 13-4 win.
The Cardinals' offense put up six runs in the second inning and totaled 14 hits.
Tyler O'Neill had two home runs, three RBI and scored three runs while Albert Pujols hit a two-run blast and Corey Dickerson belted a solo dinger as part of his three-hit day.
Tommy Edman doubled twice and accounted for a pair of RBI while Nolan Arenado had two hits, doubled and drove in two. Brendan Donovan also drove in two while Lars Nootbaar had an RBI and scored twice.
Chris Stratton picked up the win after striking out two in 1 2/3 innings.