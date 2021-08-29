(KMAland) -- St. Louis lost in walk-off fashion while the Royals came up just short of a four-game sweep in Seattle.
St. Louis Cardinals (66-63): Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run walk-off home run, and Pittsburgh handed St. Louis a 6-3 loss. The Cardinals scored once in the third and two times in the fifth and got a solid pitching performance from Kwang Hyun Kim and several relievers before Alex Reyes (5-7) blew his fourth save in the ninth. Tommy Edman homered among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Dylan Carlson had two hits for the Cardinals.
Kansas City Royals (59-71): The Royals fell just short of a four-game sweep of the Mariners, taking a 4-3 defeat. Salvador Perez hit a home run for the fifth straight game to tie a franchise record and drove in two while Nicky Lopez had three hits and Michael A. Taylor homered among two hits. Brady Singer struck out five and gave up two runs — one earned — on three hits in six innings. Tyler Zuber allowed two runs in an inning of work to take the loss.