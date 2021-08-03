(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers in Tuesday's Major League Baseball action.
Royals (45-60): The Royals managed only three hits in a 7-1 loss to the White Sox. Carlos Santana, Hunter Dozier and Edward Olivares had the knocks while Ryan O'Hearn plated the only run. Kris Bubic was charged with the loss, surrendering three hits and three earned runs in six innings.
Cardinals (53-53): The Cardinals had trouble sending runs across in an 8-1 loss to the Braves, despite tallying eight hits. Tyler O'Neill doubled as one of his three hits while Yadier Molina plated their only run. Jon Lester received the loss, scattering nine hits in five innings.