(KMAland) -- The Royals won their sixth straight in sweeping the Mets while the Cardinals dropped a decision to the Twins in MLB on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (35-75): The Royals won their sixth straight and finished a sweep of the Mets (50-58) with a 9-2 win on Thursday. Brady Singer (7-8) went eight shutout innings, struck out four and allowed just three hits to get the win. Drew Waters bashed a three-run home run, and Bobby Witt Jr. homered among three hits, drove in two and scored twice. Freddy Fermin and Maikel Garcia also had two hits each for the Kansas City offense.
St. Louis Cardinals (48-62): The Cardinals dropped a 5-3 decision to the Minnesota Twins (56-54). Alec Burleson led St. Louis with a home run among three hits and scored twice, and Dylan Carlson doubled and drove in two. Jose Fermin also had two hits for the St. Louis offense. Matthew Liberatore (1-4) allowed five runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss. Drew VerHagen, Zack Thompson and James Naile all had scoreless relief appearances.