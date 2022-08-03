(KMAland) -- The Royals suffered a loss while the Cardinals were rained out on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (41-64): The Royals suffered a 4-1 loss to the White Sox (53-51). Bobby Witt Jr. had a monster game with two hits and a home run while Michael Massey totaled two hits. Brady Singer took the loss after surrendering 11 hits on four earned runs with three strikeouts in six innings.
The Cardinals: The Cardinals were slated to play the Cubs, but rain pushed the game back to Thursday at 12:15 PM. Their originally scheduled Thursday game will continue as planned at 6:45 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.