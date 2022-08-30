(KMAland) -- The Cardinals fell to the Reds while the Royals outscored the White Sox in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (75-55): The Cardinals dropped a 5-1 decision to the Cincinnati Reds (51-77). Tommy Edman hit a home run among just four St. Louis hits in the loss. Dakota Hudson (7-7) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits in the loss.
Kansas City Royals (53-77): The Royals held off the White Sox (63-66) for a 9-7 win. Nick Pratto hit two home runs among four hits, drove in three and scored three times to lead the offense. Salvador Perez also went deep, doubled, singled and drove in three, and Michael A. Taylor hit a home run, drove in three and scored twice. Brady Singer went 4 2/3 innings and struck out four while allowing four runs on nine hits. Jose Cuas (3-2) was the winning pitcher with 1 1/3 shutout innings, striking out two.