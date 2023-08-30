(KMAland) -- Tommy Edman had a walk-off hit for the second straight game for St. Louis, and the Royals were swept by the Pirates in MLB on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (58-76): Tommy Edman hit a two-run walk-off home run to deliver the game-winning hit for the second consecutive game, leading the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Padres (62-72). Jordan Walker had a big game with a home run and double among four hits while driving in three, and Richie Palacios added two hits for St. Louis. Miles Mikolas struck out two and allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks in six innings. Andre Pallante (4-1) was the winning pitcher in throwing a clean ninth.
Kansas City Royals (41-94): The Royals dropped a 4-1 decision to the Pirates (60-73). Kansas City’s only run came on a solo home run by Bobby Witt Jr. in the fourth inning. Maikel Garcia also tripled to lead off the ninth. Angel Zerpa (1-3) took the loss, allowing just three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in 5 2/3 innings. Taylor Clarke and Jackson Kowar finished with scoreless relief appearances.