(KMAland) -- The Cardinals outlasted the Reds in 13, and the Royals fell to the White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (53-78): The Royals fell to the White Sox (64-66), 4-2. Bobby Witt Jr.’s 19th home run in the fourth inning accounted for Kansas City’s only run until the ninth inning when Michale Massey drove in Michael A. Taylor, who had a triple among two hits. Kris Bubic gave up just two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one.
St. Louis Cardinals (76-55): The Cardinals outlasted the Reds (51-78) for a 5-3 13-inning win. The Reds scored two in the third, and St. Louis put up two of their own in the fourth. However, nobody scored again until the 13th when Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly before Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run shot. Nolan Arenado also had a two-run home run in the game. Andre Pallante (6-4) was the winning pitcher with three innings on the mound, allowing just one unearned run on three walks and three hits.