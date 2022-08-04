(KMAland) -- The Cardinals swept the Cubs and the Royals took down the Red Sox in MLB action on Thursday.
St. Louis Cardinals (57-48): The St. Louis Cardinals swept the Cubs (41-63), 4-3 and 7-2. They opened the day with a walk-off winner in a come-from-behind victory. Lars Nootbaar delivered the walk-off hit while Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt homered as part of a three-run seventh to make up a three-run deficit. Brendan Donovan added two hits, and Nootbaar had two RBI. Miles Mikolas threw 6 1/3 innings, struck out six and gave up three runs on eight hits while Ryan Helsley (6-1) nabbed the win with a scoreless ninth. Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill both hit home runs in game two while Tommy Edman had three hits and two RBI. O’Neill drove in three, and Arenado brought in two. Jordan Hicks (3-5) was the winning pitcher with one inning of relief behind Jose Quintana, who debuted by striking out seven and giving up just one run one hit in six innings.
Kansas City Royals (42-64): The Kansas City Royals were also winners, 7-3, over the Red Sox (53-54). Salvador Perez hit a big three-run home run among two hits and drove in four, and MJ Melendez added a lead-off homer among his two hits. Bobby Witt Jr. also had two hits and scored twice. Kris Bubic threw six strong frames, struck out six and gave up two runs on four hits. Taylor Clarke (3-1) was the winning pitcher despite allowing one run in his inning of relief.