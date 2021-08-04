(KMAland) -- The Royals rolled past the White Sox while the Cardinals dropped to the Braves on Wednesday.
Royals (46-60): The Royals went deep four times in a 9-1 win over their AL Central foe. Salvador Perez, Ryan O'Hearn, Edward Olivares and Michael A. Taylor contributed the homers, driving in two, three, one and one run, respectively. Taylor also doubled while Whit Merrifield drove in one run on three hits. Carlos Hernandez got the win, tossing five innings of two-hit baseball. He also struck out six.
Cardinals (53-54): The Braves plated three runs in the eighth to beat the Cardinals 7-4. Nolan Arenado posted a stellar night with three RBI off two hits -- a double and a home run. Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt, Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Matt Carpenter also registered hits for the Cardinals. JA Happ tossed five innings in a no-decision, striking out four on two earned runs while allowing five hits.