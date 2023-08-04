(KMAland) -- The Royals stayed hot on Friday while the Cardinals couldn't put enough runs across.
Kansas City Royals (36-75): The Royals ran their win streak to seven consecutive with a 7-5 win over the Phillies (59-51). Bobby Witt. Jr. homered and drove in two on two hits while Michael Massey also homered. MJ Melendez had a triple while Edward Olivares had a double as one of his two hits and Freddy Fermin had two hits and an RBI. Dairon Blanco had a big game with a hit and three RBI. Jordan Lyles got the win. He allowed eight hits and five earned runs through 5 2/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (48-63): The Cardinals put up 14 hits but only four runs in a 9-4 loss to the Rockies (43-66). Nolan Gorman had three hits and homered twice, and Nolan Arenado had three hits and homered. Alec Burleson and Lars Nootbaar each doubled as one of their two hits. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and an RBI. Adam Wainwright took the loss. He struck out five, but allowed nine hits and seven earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.