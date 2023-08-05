(KMAland) -- The Cardinals got in the win column while the Royals saw their 7-game win streak come to an end on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (36-76): The Phillies (60-51) were a 9-6 winner. Freddy Fermin ripped two homers as his two hits while while Samad Taylor tripled. Maikel Garcia and Dairon Blanco each had a hit and an RBI while Bobby Witt Jr also plated a run. Angel Zerpa was the losing pitcher. He tossed three innings, allowing five hits and four earned runs. Alec Marsh threw four innings, striking out four on six hits and three earned runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (49-63): The Cardinals were a 6-2 winner over the Rockies (43-67). Tyler O'Neill homered while Tommy Edman had three hits, doubled, tripled and drove in two runs. Willson Contreras accounted for a double as one of his two hits while driving in two run. Dylan Carlson also sent in a run. Steven Matz was the winning pitcher. He threw six innings, striking out six while allowing five hits and one earned run.