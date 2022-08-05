(KMAland) -- The Royals lost while Paul DeJong carried the Cardinals to a win on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (42-65): The Royals suffered a 7-4 loss to the Red Sox (54-54) on Friday. Salvador Perez stayed hot with a solo homer while MJ Melendez had a double and two RBI, and Vinnie Pasquantino accounted for three hits. Hunter Dozier doubled and Kyle Isbel tripled in the loss, and Nate Eaton had an RBI. Zack Greinke took the loss after scattering seven hits on four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (58-48): Paul DeJong’s two-run double in the eighth inning led the Cardinals to a 4-3 win over the Yankees (70-37). Nolan Arenado had two hits in the win while Tyler O’Neil and Yadier Molina each totaled one hit and one RBI. Andre Pallante was the winning pitcher while Ryan Helsley accrued the save.