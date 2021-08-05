(KMAland) -- The Royals won for their second consecutive night while the Cardinals suffered another loss.
Royals (47-60): Edward Olivares stayed hot with a home run while Salvador Lopez and Emmanuel Rivera both tallied doubles, and Rivera drove in two runs. Michael A. Taylor, Carlos Santana, Salvador Perez and Nicky Lopez also registered hits. Daniel Lynch earned the win, striking out seven on four hits in five innings. Jake Brentz got the save.
Cardinals (53-55): The Braves pushed six runs across in the eighth to snag the 8-4 win. Andrew Knizner homered while Tommy Edman doubled. Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill posted two hits apiece and Goldschmidt drove in one run. Nolan Arenado also had a hit and an RBI. Wade LeBlanc tossed six innings of three-hit baseball, striking out one and surrendering two earned runs.