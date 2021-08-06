(St. Louis) -- The Cardinals beat the Royals 4-2 in Major League Baseball action on Friday.
The Cardinals (54-55) scored the game's first four runs with one in the first, second, fourth and fifth. The Royals countered in the sixth with a pair of runs, but couldn't complete the comeback.
Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill went deep in the win while O'Neill and Dylan Carlson doubled and Pau DeJong pushed a run across.
Adam Wainwright got the win by striking out six and scattering seven hits in seven innings. Alex Reyes accrued his 25th save of the season.
Ryan O'Hearn paced the Royals (47-61) with an RBI triple and two hits. Cam Gallagher doubled while Carlos Santana, Nicky Lopez, Hunter Dozier and Emmanuel Rivera also had hits.
The two squads continue their series on Saturday at 6:15.