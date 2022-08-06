(KMAland) -- Nick Pratto played hero for the Royals while the Cardinals won a low-scoring affair on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (43-65): Nick Pratto’s walk-off homer led the Royals to a 5-4 win over the Red Sox (54-55). Pratto was one of three Royals to homer, along with MJ Melendez and Kyle Isbel while Isbel had two hits. Bobby Witt Jr totaled a hit and two RBI. Daniel Lynch threw six innings with six strikeouts on seven hits with four earned runs, and Dylan Coleman earned his third win of the year.
St. Louis Cardinals (59-48): Nolan Arenado’s first-inning RBI single was all the Cardinals needed in a 1-0 win over the Yankees (70-38). Paul Goldschmidt totaled two hits, doubled and scored a run for the Cardinals. Jordan Montgomery got the win after allowing just two hits in five innings, and Giovanny Gallegos collected his 11th save of the year.