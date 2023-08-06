(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both took Sunday losses in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (36-77): The Royals dropped the Sunday game and the series to the Phillies (61-51), 8-4. Freddy Fermin had another two-hit game, including a double, to lead the way for Kansas City. MJ Melendez bashed a solo home run. Zack Greinke (1-12) took the loss in giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out four in four innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (49-64): The Cardinals couldn’t cash in on eight hits in a 1-0 loss to the Rockies (44-67). Paul Goldschmidt and Dylan Carlson both doubled, but their other six hits were singles. St. Louis went 0-9 with runners in scoring position and left 15 on base. Zack Thomson (2-4) tossed the first four innings and struck out eight, giving up the only run of the game on two hits. Drew VerHagen, John King, Andre Pallante and JoJo Romero all had scoreless relief outings in the loss.