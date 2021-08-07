(St. Louis) -- The Cardinals beat the Royals for their second win in the I-70 Series in as many nights with a 5-2 victory.
The Cardinals (55-55) scored two in the first, the Royals tied it in the 4th, but the Cardinals took a decisive lead in the bottom of the fourth and pulled away with one run in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Nolan Arenado homered and drove in a run. Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman registered two hits each while DeJong doubled. Yadier Molina pushed two runs across on one hit. Dylan Carlson, Matt Carpenter, Lars Nootbaar and Jose Rondon also recorded knocks. Luis Garcia got the win, striking out three in two innings. Kwang Hyun Kim tossed four innings, striking out two and allowing two earned runs. Giovanny Gallegos earned the save.
The Royals (47-62) received two hits from Hanser Alberto. Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor had one hit each. Taylor and Alberto drove in the Royals' only runs. Brad Keller took his 11th loss of the season, scattering seven hits and five earned runs in five innings.