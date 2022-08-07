(KMAland) -- The Royals had a dominant win while the Cardinals won a high-scoring affair Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (44-65): The Royals used a six-run eighth inning for a 13-5 win over the Red Sox (54-56). MJ Melendez had two hits, homered and drove in six runs while Kyle Isbel doubled, tripled and drove in three runs. Nate Eaton also doubled and tripled while Michael Massey had two hits, a double and two RBI. Bobby Witt. Jr had one hit and drove in a run. Brad Keller was the winning pitcher.
St. Louis Cardinals (60-48): The Cardinals put up five runs in the second inning in a 12-9 win over the Yankees (70-39). Nolan Arenado doubled, homered and drove in four on three hits while Paul DeJong homered as one of his two hits and drove in four runs while Paul Goldschmidt had two RBI. Tommy Edman added one hit and one RBI, and Dylan Carlson accounted for a double, two hits and an RBI. Adam Wainwright struck out five, Chris Stratton struck out four to get the win and Ryan Helsley earned the save.