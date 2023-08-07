(KMAland) -- The Royals lost in walk-off fashion on Monday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (36-78): The Royals lost on a walk-off grand slam by Boston’s Pablo Reyes, 6-2. Kansas City rallied for two game-tying runs in the seventh on RBI hits from Maikel Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. MJ Melendez had a three-hit game, and Kyle Isbel and Garcia both had one run each. Cole Ragans struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits, but Carlos Hernandez (1-7) took the loss. Nick Wittgren had a shutout relief appearance in registering four outs.