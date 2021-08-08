(KMAland) -- The Royals edged the Cardinals after a two-plus hour rain delay on Sunday in MLB.
Kansas City (48-62) & St. Louis (55-56): Nicky Lopez’s go-ahead hit in the ninth inning just moments after a two-plus hour rain delay lifted the Royals to a 6-5 win over the Cardinals. The hit spoiled a near comeback from St. Louis, which fought back from a 5-1 deficit to tie the game with a three-run eighth. Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor had two hits each, and Lopez, Salvador Perez, Taylor, Hanser Alberto and Ryan O’Hearn all drove in runs. For St. Louis, Dylan Carlson homered among two hits and drove in two, and Paul Goldschmidt added two hits and two RBI of his own. Nolan Arenado’s second hit tied the game briefly in the eighth. Scott Barlow (4-3) was the winning pitcher while Richard Lovelady pitched the ninth for his first save.