(KMAland) -- The Royals made history in Fenway Park while the Cardinals fell to Tampa Bay in MLB on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (49-65): The Cardinals dropped a 4-2 decision to the Tampa Bay Rays (69-46). Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras both hit solo home runs for St. Louis, which finished with five hits. Miles Mikolas (6-8) took the loss despite throwing seven strong innings with five strikeouts, scattering eight hits and giving up two runs.
Kansas City Royals (37-78): The Royals rolled to a 9-3 win over the Boston Red Sox (58-55), smashing three home runs and stealing six bases to mark the first time one team has reached those totals in the 112-year history of Fenway Park. MJ Melendez, Drew Waters and Michael Massey all hit home runs with Waters posting three hits and two RBI and Massey finishing with two hits and three RBI. Salvador Perez, Edward Olivares and Matt Beaty all added two hits each, and Bobby Witt Jr. had two of the six steals. Brady Singer (8-8) was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out four in 6 2/3 innings. Angel Zerpa, Tucker Davidson and Dusty Coleman made scoreless relief appearances for Kansas City in the win.