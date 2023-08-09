(KMAland) -- The Cardinals edged to a win over the Rays while the Royals dropped a one-run contest to the Red Sox in MLB on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (50-65): The Cardinals edged to a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays (69-47). Lars Nootbaar had a home run among two hits and scored twice, and Jordan Walker added a two-hit game for St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt also had one hit and two RBI. Dakota Hudson (3-0) allowed three runs on seven hits in five innings to get the win. John King, JoJo Romero and Giovanny Gallegos all had shutout relief appearances with Gallegos pitching a clean ninth for his ninth save.
Kansas City Royals (37-79): The Boston Red Sox (59-55) used a three-run fourth inning to take a 4-3 win over the Royals. MJ Melendez hit a pair of solo home runs, and Freddy Fermin also had a solo homer for Kansas City in the tight defeat. Jordan Lyles (3-13) threw an eight-inning complete game with six strikeouts and just one walk, giving up the four runs on seven hits.