(KMAland) -- The Royals and White Sox split while the Cardinals were crushed by the Rockies on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (45-66): The Royals and White Sox (56-54) split a doubleheader. The Royals won the first game, 4-2, and the White Sox took the second game, 3-2. Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino delivered two-run homers in the first game. Pratto’s dinger was one of his three hits, and Michael A. Taylor added two hits. Brady Singer got the win after striking out six on five hits in 7 1/3 innings, and Jose Cuas got the save. Pasquantino also homered in the second game as one of his two hits while Pratto drove in a run. Jonathan Heasley took the loss after striking out five in 5 1/3 innings, but allowing seven hits.
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49): The Cardinals were no match for the Rockies (49-63) in a 16-5 defeat, snapping their seven-game win streak. The St. Louis pitching staff surrendered 22 hits and nine-run third innings. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the loss while Andrew Knizner had two hits and two RBI, and Tommy Edman also added two knocks.