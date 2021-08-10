(KMAland) -- The Yankees edged the Royals in a back-and-forth thriller on Monday in MLB action.
Royals (48-63): The Yankees and Royals became the first teams in MLB history to both score in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings of the same game, but the Yankees scored an 8-6 victory in 11 innings. The Royals got game-tying hits from Ryan O’Hearn, Andrew Benintendi, Nicky Lopez and Hanser Alberto before answering New York’s three-run 11th with just one. Lopez and Emmanuel Rivera had two hits each for the KC offense while Carlos Hernandez gave up just one run on five hits in 6 2/3 innings for another strong start.