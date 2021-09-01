(KMAland) -- The Cardinals split a doubleheader with the Reds while the Royals dropped an extra-inning contest with the Indians on Wednesday in MLB action.
St. Louis Cardinals (68-64): The Cardinals split a doubleheader with Cincinnati, winning the opener 5-4 before a 12-2 loss in game two. Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, and Harrison Bader hit a home run among three hits to lead the win. Genesis Cabrera (3-5) threw two shutout innings of relief to pick up the win before Giovanny Gallegos nabbed his fourth save. The finale was all Reds, which scored seven runs in the second and chased J.A. Happ without the left-hander getting an out in the inning. Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman each hit home runs to account for both runs, but St. Louis managed just three hits.
Kansas City Royals (59-73): The Royals spoiled a three-run lead and a bases loaded nobody out situation in the 10th in a 5-3 11-inning loss to the Indians. Jackson Kowar allowed two unearned runs and struck out six in six innings in his return to the big leagues while Adalberto Mondesi came of the injured list to hit his fifth home run among two hits.