(KMAland) -- The Royals' offense exploded in a win while the Cardinals lost in 10 innings Friday.
Kansas City Royals (42-94): The Royals pounded out 17 hits in a 13-2 win over the Red Sox (69-66). The Royals crushed four homers, including two from Salvador Perez, who finished with three hits and four RBI. Bobby Witt. Jr and Nelson Velazquez also went deep. Witt had three hits and two RBI, and Velazquez had two hits, doubled and accounted for two RBI. Maikel Garcia had two hits and two RBI, and Kyle Isbel doubled and drove in two. Nick Loftin also doubled as one of his two hits and drove in a run. Jordan Lyles was the winning pitcher. He threw eight innings, striking out seven on four hits and two earned runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (58-77): The Cardinals suffered a 4-2 10-inning loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Willson Contreras homered as one of his two hits while Paul Goldschmidt also had an RBI. Tyler O'Neill doubled in the defeat. JoJo Romero was the losing pitcher while Dakota Hudson threw seven innings, allowing three hits and one earned run.