(KMAland) – St. Louis bounced back against Pittsburgh while Kansas City lost game two of their series with Detroit Saturday in Major League Baseball action.
Kansas City (56-84): While the Kansas City Royals may have struck first against the Detroit (54-85), the Tigers would prevail in a rain-shortened 8-4 contest. Salvador Perez led the Royals with two hits and an RBI. Michael Taylor and Nicky Lopez also drove one run across apiece. Bobby Whitt Jr also recorded a hit. Jonathan Heasley was the losing pitcher for the Royals giving up seven earned runs and seven hits in seven innings pitched. Heasley also walked two batters and gave up a homerun.
St. Louis (82-58): After falling behind early, the St. Louis Cardinals stormed back to secure a 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-88). Albert Pujols led the Red Birds with three hits and three RBI including a two-run homerun. Nolan Arenado also drove in three runs on a double in the top of the ninth. Brendan Donovan also had a solo home run. Corey Dickerson chipped in with two hits while Tyler O’Neill, Nolan Gorman, Yadier Molina, and Paul DeJong all chipped in a hit. Jack Flaherty gave up three earned runs and six hits in five innings pitched. Giovanny Gallegos was the winning pitcher and Ryan Helsley was awarded the save, each pitching one inning.