(KMAland) -- The Royals suffered their 100th loss while the Cardinals' offense struggled in a loss on Sunday.
Kansas City Royals (44-100): The Blue Jays (80-63) were a 5-2 winner over the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr had two hits, doubled and accounted for an RBI while Salvador Perez had a hit and an RBI. Kyle Isbel tripled, and Nick Loftin doubled in the loss. Taylor Clarke was the losing pitcher. Cole Ragans tossed 5 2/3 innings, striking out six on one hit with two earned runs.
St. Louis Cardinals (63-80): The Cardinals put up only one hit in a 7-1 loss to the Reds (74-71). That hit came from Andrew Knizner, who also drove in a run. Miles Mikolas was the losing pitcher. He threw 5 1/3 innings with seven hits and five earned runs.