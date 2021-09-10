(KMAland) -- The Royals were winners in extra innings over the Twins while St. Louis lost late to Cincinnati in MLB action on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (64-77): Andrew Benintendi smashed two home runs among four hits, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the 11th inning, and the Royals won 6-4 over the Twins. Benintendi drove in five runs and scored three times to lead the offense. Daniel Lynch threw six innings and gave up four runs on seven hits while Ervin Santana tossed the 10th to move to 2-2. Greg Holland pitched the 11th for his eighth save.
St. Louis Cardinals (71-69): Cincinnati scored twice in the ninth inning to take down the Cardinals, 4-2. Yadier Molina finished with two hits, including a two-run home run in the fourth inning, to lead the Cardinals offense. Jon Lester pitched seven strong innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two strikeouts. T.J. McFarland (3-1) gave up the two runs in the ninth to take his first loss.