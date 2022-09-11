Albert Pujols
Photo: MLB

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied past the porous Pirates, and the Royals got another strong performance from Brady Singer in a win over the Tigers on Sunday in MLB action.

St. Louis Cardinals (83-58): The Cardinals scored four runs in the ninth to take a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh (51-88). Albert Pujols smacked a go-ahead two-run home run in the inning for his 697th career home run, which surpasses Alex Rodriguez for fourth all-time. Tommy Edman added two hits, and Tyler O’Neill hit a solo home run of his own. Jose Quintana threw 5 2/3 innings, struck out four and gave up one run on four hits for St. Louis. Chris Stratton (8-4) picked up two outs to get the win, and Ryan Helsley nabbed his 16th save despite giving up one run in the ninth. 

Kansas City Royals (57-84): Brady Singer threw seven shutout innings, improving to 8-4 on the season, in a 4-0 Royals win over the Tigers (54-86). Singer struck out six and gave up just four hits and one walk in another sterling performance. Michael Massey hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, Drew Waters drove in two on a double and Bobby Witt Jr. added two hits for the Kansas City offense.

