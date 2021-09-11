(KMAland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals used some late-game heroics while the Royals lost on Saturday.
Royals (64-78): The Twins beat the Royals 9-2. Nicky Lopez, Andrew Benintendi, Hanser Alberto and Hunter Dozier had two hits each while Alberto, Dozier and Benintendi doubled. Brady Singer was charged with the loss, surrendering seven hits and four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings while striking out seven.
Cardinals (72-69): Nolan Arenado's 8th-inning, two-run homer gave the Cardinals a 6-4 win. Arenado also tripled and drove in three total runs. Dylan Carlson, Harrison Bader and Paul DeJong had two knocks each while Carlson and Goldschmidt doubled and DeJong went deep. Alex Reyes got the win on the mound.