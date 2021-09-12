(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals both snagged series-closing wins on Sunday.
Royals (65-78): The Royals scored one in the eighth and another in the ninth for a 5-3 win over the Twins. Whit Merrifield had three hits and doubled while Andrew Benintendi registered two knocks and Adalberto Mondesi homered. Jake Brentz earned the win and Scott Barlow got the save. Kris Bubic tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four hits and two earned runs while striking out six.
Cardinals (73-69): The Cardinals scored two runs in the first inning -- the only runs of the game -- in a win over the Reds. The runs came courtesy of a Nolan Arenado homer -- his 31st of the season. Tommy Edman and Tyler O'Neill also had homers. JA Happ earned the win, striking out four and allowing only two hits in 5 1/3 innings. Giovanny Gallegos got the save.