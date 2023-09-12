(KMAland) -- The Royals split a doubleheader with the White Sox while the Cardinals downed the Orioles in Adam Wainwright’s 199th career win on Tuesday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (45-101): The Kansas City Royals split a doubleheader with the White Sox (56-89), losing the opener 6-2 and winning 11-10 in the finale. In the opener, Bobby Witt Jr. singled three times and scored twice, and Edward Olivares doubled and drove in two. Brady Singer (8-11) struck out two in 5 1/3 innings but gave up six runs to take the loss. The Royals scored the first eight runs and found a way to rally after the White Sox plated nine straight runs. Michael Massey hit a three-run home run, Salvador Perez and Logan Porter had two hits and two RBI each and Maikel Garcia had a three-hit, two-run, one-RBI game. Taylor Clarke (3-5) was the winning pitcher, and Carlos Hernandez earned his fourth save in the ninth.
St. Louis Cardinals (64-81): The Cardinals handed Baltimore (91-53) a 5-2 defeat. Richie Palacios hit a pair of home runs while Paul Goldschmidt smacked a solo home run of his own. Adam Wainwright (4-11) got his 199th career win with three strikeouts and just two runs allowed on seven hits in five innings. Ryan Helsley snagged his ninth save and joined with three other relievers to complete four shutout innings.