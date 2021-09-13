(Queens) -- The St. Louis Cardinals rolled to an easy 7-0 win over the Mets on Monday in MLB action.
Paul Goldschmidt had a home run among two hits, drove in two and had two runs while Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader added three hits apiece. Tyler O’Neill also had two hits for St. Louis.
Adam Wainwright (16-7) threw six shutout innings, striking out four and allowing just four hits and three walks. T.J. McFarland, Alex Reyes and Kofi Whitley threw one inning apiece to finish the combined shutout.