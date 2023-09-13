(KMAland) -- The Cardinals held off the Orioles while the Royals pulled away from the White Sox on Wednesday.
Kansas City (46-101): The Royals used three runs in the seventh and two in the ninth for a 7-1 win over the White Sox (56-90). Michael Massey homered and drove in two in the win. Nick Loftin had a stout game with two hits, a double and two RBI. Salvador Perez accounted for three hits and two RBI while Bobby Witt Jr had two hits and an RBI. Alec Marsh got the win on the bump after striking out five on three hits in 4 1/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (65-81): The Cardinals won a 1-0 pitcher's duel with the Orioles (91-54). Richie Palacios' solo homer in the fourth inning was the only run. Andrew Knizner, Alec Burleson and Jose Fermin also had hits. Drew Rom was the winning pitcher. He tossed 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven on two hits. Ryan Helsley picked up the save.