(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both took losses in MLB action on Tuesday.
Kansas City Royals (57-85): The Royals broke up a no-hitter in the ninth inning but still lost 6-3 to Minnesota (70-70). Bobby Witt Jr. broke up the no-hitter with an RBI double in the ninth while Sebastian Rivero added an RBI hit of his own. Kris Bubic (2-12) struck out six and allowed five runs on 10 hits and a walk to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (83-59): The Cardinals struggled through an 8-4 loss to the Brewers (76-66). Nolan Arenado doubled and drove in two, and Tommy Edman pitched in two hits and an RBI for St. Louis. Jordan Montgomery (8-4) took the loss, throwing five innings and giving up six runs — four earned — while striking out six.