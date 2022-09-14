(KMAland) -- The Cardinals cruised to a win while the Royals were shut out by the Twins in MLB action on Wednesday.
Kansas City Royals (57-86): The Royals offense struggled again in a 4-0 loss to the Twins (71-70). Kansas City had five hits in the game, including two from Michael Massey. MJ Melendez, Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez all had one hit apiece for the Royals. Zack Greinke (4-9) took the loss, allowing three runs on three walks and five hits in four innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (84-59): Nolan Arenado and Lars Nootbaar both hit home runs in a 4-1 win for St. Louis over Milwaukee (76-67). Paul Goldschmidt added two hits while Albert Pujols had an RBI double, and Adam Wainwright (11-9) threw five strong innings to get the win. Ryan Hensley tossed the ninth inning for his 17th save.