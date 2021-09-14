(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both picked up wins in MLB action on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (75-69): The Cardinals scored three runs in the 11th on their way to a 7-6 win over the Mets. Tyler O’Neill had a home run among two hits, drove in three and scored twice for St. Louis. Tommy Edman pitched in two hits, and Paul Goldschmidt added a hit, two walks and two runs. Alex Reyes (8-8) tossed a clean 10th inning to get the win.
Kansas City Royals (66-78): The Royals came back from down six runs to take a 10-7 win over the Athletics. Salvador Perez smashed his 43rd home run among two hits and drove in four for Kansas City. Whit Merrifield, Nicky Lopez and Kyle Isbel all had three hits with Isbel hitting his first career home run in the seventh. Hunter Dozier also went deep, and Jake Brentz (5-2) grabbed his fifth win after a shutout sixth inning. Scott Barlow worked around two walks to get his 13th save.