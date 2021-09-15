(KMAland) -- The Cardinals stayed hot with a sweep of the Mets while the Royals rally fell just short in MLB action on Wednesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (76-69): The Cardinals scored five runs in the first on their way to another win over the Mets, 11-4. St. Louis had 16 hits, led by three from Paul Goldschmidt, who doubled, homered and drove in two while scoring three times. Tommy Edman, Tyler O’Neill, Nolan Arenado, Edmundo Sosa and Harrison Bader all added two hits apiece with Bader, Arenado and Sosa also hitting home runs. Jon Lester struck out seven in six innings to get the win and moved to 6-6 on the season.
Kansas City Royals (66-79): The Royals nearly completed a seven-run comeback in the final three innings before falling, 12-10, to the Athletics. Andrew Benintendi led the Kansas City offense with five hits and four RBI while Carlos Santana, Hunter Dozier, Hanser Alberto and Edward Olivares all had two hits. Salvador Perez also had a pair of hits, including his 44th home run. Carlos Hernandez (6-2) struggled through four innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and four walks.