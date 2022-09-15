(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both dropped 3-2 decisions in MLB action on Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (57-87): The Twins (72-70) finished a sweep of the Royals with a 3-2 win. Kansas City got their offense from a solo Salvador Perez home run in the fourth and from a Michael A. Taylor RBI single. Michael Massey added two more hits while Daniel Lynch (4-11) struck out eight in five innings and gave up three runs to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (84-60): The Cardinals took a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Reds (57-86). St. Louis had just three hits in the game, including an RBI double from Paul Goldschmidt. Albert Pujols also had an RBI in the game. Miles Mikolas (11-12) gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three for the Cardinals.