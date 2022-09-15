MLB Logo

(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both dropped 3-2 decisions in MLB action on Thursday.

Kansas City Royals (57-87): The Twins (72-70) finished a sweep of the Royals with a 3-2 win. Kansas City got their offense from a solo Salvador Perez home run in the fourth and from a Michael A. Taylor RBI single. Michael Massey added two more hits while Daniel Lynch (4-11) struck out eight in five innings and gave up three runs to take the loss.

St. Louis Cardinals (84-60): The Cardinals took a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Reds (57-86). St. Louis had just three hits in the game, including an RBI double from Paul Goldschmidt. Albert Pujols also had an RBI in the game. Miles Mikolas (11-12) gave up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three for the Cardinals.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.