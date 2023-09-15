(KMAland) -- The Royals edged the Astros while the Cardinals were downed by the Phillies in MLB on Friday.
Kansas City Royals (47-101): The Royals edged past Houston (83-65) for a 4-2 win. Zack Greinke went two shutout innings before Angel Zerpa (2-3) came in to strike out five over the next four innings to get the win. Taylor Clarke struck out three in the ninth to pick up his first save. Nelson Velazquez, Bobby Witt Jr. and Michael Massey all hit home runs, and Witt Jr., Massey and MJ Melendez all had two hits apiece for Kansas City.
St. Louis Cardinals (65-82): The Cardinals lost to the Phillies (80-67), 5-4. St. Louis got two-hit nights from Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker, and Alec Burleson, Arenado, Tommy Edman and Masyn Winn all drove in one run each. Zack Thompson (5-6) struck out four and gave up four runs in five innings to take the loss.